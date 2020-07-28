Orangeburg man charged in fatal shooting; sheriff says suspect, victim fought over basketball game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg man is accused of killing another man on a local basketball court last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“Our investigation has led us to this individual after witnesses said he and the victim got into an argument,” Ravenell said in a release.

“What that argument was about was a game, a game of basketball. A man lost his life over a game,” he said.

Rodney Rivers, 25, has been charged with murder.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Shadow Lawn Drive location on July 21 where they learned 28-year-old Tashon S. Grant had suffered a single gunshot wound. He later died.

Witnesses told investigators Rivers and Grant got into an argument following a one-on-one game of basketball at the courts behind Brookdale Elementary School, according to the sheriff’s office.

They claimed Rivers left the court and retrieved a handgun while Grant was coaxed to walk away.

Witnesses said several shots were then fired.

The Sprinkle Avenue man is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

