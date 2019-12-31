Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man is accused of robbing another man of $140 at gunpoint.
Marrion “Monte” Tyrek Knight, 18, of Courage Lane, is charged with armed robbery.
Knight, the victim and two other people allegedly rode together to a store on Dec. 9. The victim withdrew $100 from the store’s ATM, according to a warrant against Knight.
As they rode toward a Marshall Street residence, Knight allegedly pointed a silver revolver at the victim and said, “You’re going to try and play me?”
He’s accused of demanding cash from the victim.
The victim had $140 in his pockets and turned it over to Knight, the warrant said.
The victim then fled on foot from the vehicle and sustained minor injuries in the process.
According to the incident report, officers were able to identify Knight through SnapChat and Facebook.
An officer alleged that Knight claimed on Facebook that he is a member of the “Bloods” gang.
Other arrests may be pending.
If convicted of armed robbery, Knight faces a mandatory term of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. A person who’s convicted of armed robbery is not eligible for parole until the person has served at least seven years of the sentence.
A municipal judge set Knight’s bond at $10,000 cash or surety.
In a separate incident, someone stole $2,000 worth of tools from a Sims Street site. The theft was reported Dec. 30.
Two leaf blowers, two hedge trimmers and a weed trimmer were stolen from a trailer.
The thief apparently attempted to use a hammer to pry screws from the door on the trailer, but wasn’t successful.
The thief ended up destroying the whole door, the incident report states.
Damage to the trailer door is estimated at $500.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 28-year-old Orangeburg man is recovering from a gunshot wound to his lower right leg.
He told deputies that a Cordova man shot him, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 28.
The victim said he gave the Cordova man a ride to a home in the area of Tyler Road and Baxter Street.
He said that the man made a statement about “taking care of his family” and then got out of the vehicle and entered the home.
The man returned to the vehicle, made a similar statement and shot the victim in the leg.
The victim said the Cordova man then drove away in a gray Ford Fusion, which the victim had rented from Enterprise Rental Cars.
In other reports:
• A Racetrack Road woman reported Dec. 28 that someone stole her utility trailer valued at $3,000 from her Elloree home.
She told deputies that her neighbor saw a man hook the trailer to a truck and drive off.
• A Holly Hill man reported on Dec. 27 that someone stole a 36-inch Stone Whitman power trowel, black leather jacket, blue and gray men’s sweater, 46-inch Emerson flatscreen television and two denim women’s jackets from a rented storage unit on Camden Road.
The items are valued at $4,900.
