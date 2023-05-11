A 58-year-old Orangeburg man has been charged in the 2022 crash that claimed the life of a moped operator.

Ralph Edward Hughes Jr., of 2011 Indigo Drive, is charged with reckless homicide. He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

He’s accused of killing Danny Edwin Cross Jr., 52, of Orangeburg.

The crash occurred around 11:40 p.m. on May 14 outside Orangeburg, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Cross was operating a 2021 moped east on Shillings Bridge Road and Hughes was allegedly driving a 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck south on Hickory Hill Road.

The Highway Patrol claims the truck crossed Shillings Bridge Road and collided with the moped.

Cross died from his injuries 16 days later at Prisma Health Richland.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Rob Clariday set Hughes’ bond at $10,000 and released him on his personal recognizance.

If Hughes is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.