Orangeburg man charged in 2019 crash; police claim suspect fled accident scene

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man is accused of fleeing a 2019 crash which left a woman bleeding from her face, according to a warrant.

Arthur Harvey Cook, 59, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in great bodily injury. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

The collision occurred on Nov. 21, 2019, as Cook was allegedly operating a moped with a female passenger.

An incident report claims Cook lost control of the moped near the intersection of John C. Calhoun Drive and Andrew Diddle Street.

Cook then allegedly fled and left his passenger bleeding on the sidewalk.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman to the hospital.

If Cook is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A Norway man got his stolen trailer back after holding the suspects at gunpoint, according to an incident report.

The man claimed the occupants of a green Dodge Ram stole his trailer from a Willow Swamp Road yard on Sunday afternoon.

He got into his vehicle, followed the truck and then pulled a gun on those inside of it, the report said.

The man made the people in the truck unhook the trailer.

They took off.

The trailer is valued at $15,000.

In other reports:

• A man said someone stole his mother’s 2005 black Mercury Mountaineer that he was driving early Christmas morning, according to an incident report.

He said he had a friend follow him as he left his family’s home, in the vicinity of Norway Road and Shillings Bridge Road, before 2 a.m.

A male in the road waved him down.

The man thought it was someone he knew, so he stopped and got out of the Mountaineer.

He says the male then hopped into the SUV and took off.

The man and his friend tried to chase the Mountaineer, but lost sight of it near Neeses Highway.

It is valued at $2,000.

• Someone stole a silver 9 mm Smith & Wesson SDVE firearm from a storage shed on Gerber Lane in Santee.

The theft was reported on Dec. 23.

The gun is valued at $400.

• Someone broke into a vacant home on St. Matthews Road and stole a 60-inch LG television. The burglary was reported on Dec. 23.

The television is valued at $1,000.

• The following items were stolen from a Tee Vee Road storage shed at an Elloree home: a DeWalt framing nailer, miscellaneous hand tools, a Craftsman air compressor, a Kobalt cord reel, multiple Black & Decker tools and a Craftsman sawzall.

The theft was reported on Dec. 24.

The tools are valued at $1,340.

• A concerned citizen reported finding a dead dog in crate on Farnum Road on Dec. 23.

• A 2001 burgundy Dodge Caravan and a 1976 light blue Cadillac Deville were stolen from a Seawright Street yard in Orangeburg.

The thefts were reported on Dec. 24. The vehicles are valued at $7,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.