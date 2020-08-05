Orangeburg man charged following fatal crash; SCHP: Vehicle overturned, woman ejected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 36-year-old Orangeburg man is facing multiple charges following a crash that killed a 25-year-old woman.

Willie Laquadia Donta Guinyard, of Percheron Drive, is charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, second-offense driving under suspension and second-offense possession of cocaine, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The crash occurred at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday as a 2003 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Belleville Road, according to SCHP Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The Explorer ran off the road and overturned.

The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Collins said.

Antonia S. Fludd, of Seawright Street, Orangeburg, died at the scene of blunt force injuries sustained in the collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Orangeburg County EMS transported Guinyard to a hospital.

Guinyard’s arraignment took place on Wednesday afternoon and he remains jailed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center without bond.

He pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of cocaine on Aug. 6, 2009 and to first-offense driving under suspension on March 11, 2010.