Orangeburg man beaten twice at home

Orangeburg County
Sheriff's Office
An Orangeburg man needed medical treatment after he was assaulted twice at his Coleman Avenue property, according to an incident report.
The man said a stranger came onto his property Tuesday afternoon and asked for money.
When the man said he had no money, the stranger punched him in the face, the report said.
The man’s right eye was injured and the right side of his face was swollen. He was transported to the Regional Medical Center.
The man said he did not know who hit him and could remember only bits and pieces of the attack because he suffers from dementia, the report said.
About four hours later, deputies responded to the RMC and met with the same man. He told them he was home in bed around 7 p.m. after taking his medication that helps him sleep.
The man said there was a knock at his door and, after repeated knocks, he opened the door and was hit on the right side of his head, according to the report. The man said he did not know who hit him.
Both incidents are under investigation.
In other reports:
• A suspect led officers on chase Tuesday after they responded to Sunshine Recycling regarding an attempt to sell a stolen vehicle.
When officers arrived, they spotted someone leaving the property at a high rate of speed.
Deputies pursued the subject on Southland Road, Glover Street, Stonewall Jackson Boulevard, Joe Jeffords Highway, Sprinkle Avenue and Bleakley Street. The chase ended at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Canaan Road.
The man was charged with possession of stolen goods under $2,000 and several traffic citations including reckless driving, driving under suspension and a seat belt violation.
• A Cordova woman reported someone broke into her Arends Road home when she was away over the weekend.
Her son's Playstation 5, 55-inch Samsung flatscreen television and her father-in-law's black rifle were stolen.
The stolen items are valued at about $1,089.