Orangeburg man beaten twice at home

An Orangeburg man needed medical treatment after he was assaulted twice at his Coleman Avenue property, according to an incident report.

The man said a stranger came onto his property Tuesday afternoon and asked for money.

When the man said he had no money, the stranger punched him in the face, the report said.

The man’s right eye was injured and the right side of his face was swollen. He was transported to the Regional Medical Center.

The man said he did not know who hit him and could remember only bits and pieces of the attack because he suffers from dementia, the report said.

About four hours later, deputies responded to the RMC and met with the same man. He told them he was home in bed around 7 p.m. after taking his medication that helps him sleep.

The man said there was a knock at his door and, after repeated knocks, he opened the door and was hit on the right side of his head, according to the report. The man said he did not know who hit him.

Both incidents are under investigation.

