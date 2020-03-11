Orangeburg man beaten, robbed; two charged

Orangeburg
An Orangeburg man was “knocked out” for two days after two people allegedly beat him so they could rob him of cash, drugs and liquor, according to an ODPS incident report and warrants.
Omar Moore, 47 and Melinda M. James, who turned 31 on the day of the incident, both of Ashley Street, are both facing one charge each of strong-arm robbery.
Police learned about the incident when one of the injured man’s family members called them on Feb. 18.
She found him at a Bayne Street home with several bruises and swollen eyes, according to an ODPS incident report.
The injured man told police that he was beaten in the early morning hours of Feb. 16.
He said that James arrived at the house to wait for a ride. She called a friend.
A short time later, Moore arrived at the home, the injured man said.
The injured man alleged that James and Moore began to beat him. He claimed that one of them held them on the floor and “continued to hit him and then started kicking him.”
He told police he was “knocked out” for two days and alleged that the pair stole $200 from his pocket.
Police saw that the man had “a swollen face and back of his head” and that the whites of his eyes were dark red. The report says the man had trouble moving from sore muscles.
Moore has a pending charge of strong-arm robbery stemming from a November 2019 incident. Other pending charges include third-degree domestic violence, public disorderly conduct and two counts of malicious injury to personal property.
Public safety officers took Moore and James into custody on Tuesday afternoon. If they are convicted on the charge of strong-arm robbery, they each face up to 15 years in prison.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
