Orangeburg man also charged in Holly Hill shooting death

A third suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a Holly Hill man.

“The investigators kept at it even after making two arrests and developed information on this third guy,” Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams said.

“He was taken into custody on Friday by a joint task force of sheriff’s office personnel and U.S. Marshals,” Williams said.

Che’Ron Williams, 21, of Orangeburg, became the third person charged with murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Riquez Jayonte Williams on Monday.

Raynard Gardner Jr., 21, and Daniel Bell, 24, both of Holly Hill, were charged on Thursday in the same case.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called out just before 9:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a male seated in a car in the middle of a roadway.

They arrived to find a vehicle with the engine still running parked at the junction of Rush and Barnes streets just outside the Holly Hill town limits.

Inside the vehicle was an unresponsive male.

Investigators believe the victim managed to drive a few blocks after allegedly being shot during an ambush by Williams, Gardner and Bell.