Orangeburg man allegedly had drugs, fake urine; suspect was awaiting trial on other charges

An Orangeburg man on bond for two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle is facing new charges.

This time, 27-year-old Carlton Roy Martindale of 118 Morninghill Drive is accused of reckless driving, first-offense failure to stop for blue lights, first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking in ecstasy.

At 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy allegedly spotted Martindale driving a Nissan without wearing a seatbelt on Belleville Road.

The deputy attempted to catch up with him, but Martindale turned left onto Jamison Avenue in front of oncoming traffic, an incident report states.

The deputy reported that Martindale continued to speed until he drove on the grassy shoulder of the road to go around an 18-wheeler.

The deputy eventually lost sight of him.

The deputy soon found Martindale trapped in the Nissan after it collided with a parked vehicle in front of a residence, the report said.

Orangeburg County EMS and fire crews arrived at the scene to help get Martindale out of the Nissan.