Orangeburg man allegedly had drugs, fake urine; suspect was awaiting trial on other charges

An Orangeburg man on bond for two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle is facing new charges.
This time, 27-year-old Carlton Roy Martindale of 118 Morninghill Drive is accused of reckless driving, first-offense failure to stop for blue lights, first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking in ecstasy.
At 11:11 a.m. Wednesday, an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy allegedly spotted Martindale driving a Nissan without wearing a seatbelt on Belleville Road.
The deputy attempted to catch up with him, but Martindale turned left onto Jamison Avenue in front of oncoming traffic, an incident report states.
The deputy reported that Martindale continued to speed until he drove on the grassy shoulder of the road to go around an 18-wheeler.
The deputy eventually lost sight of him.
The deputy soon found Martindale trapped in the Nissan after it collided with a parked vehicle in front of a residence, the report said.
Orangeburg County EMS and fire crews arrived at the scene to help get Martindale out of the Nissan.
While a deputy was verifying the vehicle identification number on the Nissan, he saw a purple bag in plain view under the driver’s seat.
Inside of the bag, deputies allege Martindale had 27.9 grams of marijuana and 13.4 grams of ecstasy.
Deputies also claim they found a bottle of fake urine with a heat warmer wrapped around it in a cup holder, the report states.
After getting Martindale medically cleared at the Regional Medical Center, deputies transported him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Martindale in a Jan. 23 incident where he allegedly crashed a stolen Hyundai Tucson into the rear of a semi-truck on Old Edisto Drive.
Martindale was already out on bond pending a trial for a July charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.
