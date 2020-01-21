A 40-year-old Orangeburg man pleaded guilty earlier this month to attempted murder by admitting he used a shotgun to shoot a woman in the stomach.
Lonnie Darnell Switzer, of 990 Redmon Road, entered his guilty plea before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson on Jan. 9.
Dickson sentenced him to 15 years in prison. After he serves eight years, the remainder of the sentence will be suspended to five years of probation.
Dickson gave him credit for having already served 680 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Dickson also ordered Switzer not to have any contact with the woman and not to have any negative contact with law enforcement.
Switzer committed attempted murder on Feb. 24, 2018.
At Switzer’s arraignment hearing on the charge, the woman’s mother told the court, “My daughter didn’t deserve this. She’s in the hospital and she’s on life support.”
Switzer was already serving a five-year probation term when he tried to murder the woman.
On March 2, 2017, Switzer pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was originally charged with attempted murder.
A circuit judge sentenced Switzer to 10 years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
His probation term was set to end on March 1, 2022.
Prior to that, Switzer pleaded guilty in 2012 to third-degree assault and battery by mob.
A circuit judge sentenced him to prison for one year, suspended to seven days in prison and one year of probation.
In other pleas earlier in January:
• Maceo Pedilus Brantly, 38, of 545 Race Track Road, Elloree, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
He also ordered Brantly to complete a batterer’s treatment program.
Brantly is prohibited from possessing any ammunition or firearm for the next three years.
• Jordan Dominick Johnson, 31, of 205 Murray Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen pistol and unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison and a fine of $500 on each charge, suspended to a $100 fine and one year of probation on each charge. The terms are to run consecutively.
Dickson stipulated that Johnson’s probation term may end early upon his payment of all court fees and fines.
He gave Johnson credit for having served 23 days in jail.
• Tyrone Bailey, 45, of 1418 Pineland Street, Vance, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail.
He’s allowing Bailey to serve his time on weekends.
• Shywond Lamar Benjamin, 21, of 110 Big Phils Court, Santee, pleaded guilty to violent second-degree burglary.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to probation for 30 months.
He gave Benjamin credit for having already served one day in jail.
He also ordered Benjamin to pay restitution.
A grand jury indicted Benjamin on the charge of first-degree burglary.
• Sherman Edward Rhines III, 21, of 111 Montegue Street, Santee, pleaded guilty to violent second-degree burglary and second-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to 30 months of probation.
He gave Rhines credit for having served 240 days in jail.
He also ordered Rhines to pay restitution, obtain his GED and not to have any contact with the domestic violence victim.
Rhines originally faced the charge of first-degree burglary.
He’s not allowed to possess any ammunition or firearm for the next three years.
• James Lamar Jenkins, 33, of 1401 Longcreek Drive Apt. 403B, Columbia, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of eutylone, a stimulant.
Dickson sentenced him to 60 days in jail.
A grand jury indicted Jenkins on the charge of first-offense possession with intent to distribute eutylone.
• Kyeshawn Naquan Stewart, 24, of 116 Stevfelkel Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of eutylone.
Dickson sentenced him to 60 days in jail.
Stewart is allowed to serve his time on weekends.
• Erica Danielle Smoak, 22, of 2593 Cordova Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to forgery, no dollar amount involved.
Dickson sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
He gave Smoak credit for having already served two days in jail.
A grand jury indicted Smoak on the original charge of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.
An indictment alleged Smoak didn’t have authorization to use a woman’s credit card for various financial transactions on or about July 1, 2018.
• Jamie Alexander Douglas, 30, of 3444 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to prison for three years. After he serves 90 days, the remainder of the sentence will be suspended to one year of probation.
Dickson gave him credit for having already served 25 days in jail.
He stipulated that the probation term may end early upon the completion of a batterer’s treatment program.
He’s allowing Douglas to serve his time on weekends.
Douglas is prohibited from having any contact with the victim.
He’s prohibited from possessing any ammunition or firearm for the next three years.
A grand jury indicted him on the charge of first-degree domestic violence.
