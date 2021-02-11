Orangeburg man admits shooting woman’s face

A 37-year-old Orangeburg man admitted he shot a woman in the face by pleading guilty to first-degree assault and battery on Feb. 4 before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson.

Dickson sentenced Leonard Marquinte Davis, of 1645 Mclaine St., to five years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.

Dickson stipulated that Davis remain on strict house arrest for nine months.

He ordered Davis to wear a GPS monitor and is only allowed to go to work and appointments for medical and legal matters during that time.

Dickson ordered him to have any contact with the victim, not to possess any firearm or ammunition for three years and to undergo a mental evaluation, to include anger management.

He also ordered Davis to comply with all recommended treatment.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers arrested Davis in the days following an incident where a woman accused him of shooting her in the face.

A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.