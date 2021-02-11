Orangeburg man admits shooting woman’s face

A 37-year-old Orangeburg man admitted he shot a woman in the face by pleading guilty to first-degree assault and battery on Feb. 4 before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson.
Dickson sentenced Leonard Marquinte Davis, of 1645 Mclaine St., to five years in prison, suspended to three years of probation.
Dickson stipulated that Davis remain on strict house arrest for nine months.
He ordered Davis to wear a GPS monitor and is only allowed to go to work and appointments for medical and legal matters during that time.
Dickson ordered him to have any contact with the victim, not to possess any firearm or ammunition for three years and to undergo a mental evaluation, to include anger management.
He also ordered Davis to comply with all recommended treatment.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers arrested Davis in the days following an incident where a woman accused him of shooting her in the face.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery instead.
Davis also faced the charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, but prosecutors dropped that charge as a result of the plea agreement.
In other guilty pleas:
* Brandon Marshell Tyler, 33, of 727 Bleakley Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery after admitting she shot a woman three times.
Dickson sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
He credited her for having already served two days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Warrants accused Tyler of shooting a woman, on Whaley Street, after an argument on Dec. 31, 2019.
A grand jury indicted Tyler on her original charge of attempted murder, but she pleaded to first-degree assault and battery instead.
Prosecutors dismissed her charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
* Tara Sharee Williams, 30, of Opal Lane and Cosmos Road in Neeses, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods valued at $10,000 or more and receiving stolen goods valued at least $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He stipulated that her probation term may end after two years if she’s paid restitution in full.
As part of her plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed one charge of receiving stolen goods valued at least $2,000 but less than $10,000 and two counts of receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less.
* Najee Demetrius Daquan Walley, 25, of 121 Tudor Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.
Dickson sentenced him to prison for two years, suspended to probation for 18 months.
He credited Walley for having already served two days at the OCDC.
Dickson ordered Walley to obtain or attempt to obtain his GED.
As part of Walley’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of second-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.
* Jerry Lee Collier, 50, of 1238 John Brown Road, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to shoplifting valued $2,000 or less, with enhancement.
Dickson sentenced him to prison for five years, suspended to two years of probation, crediting him for having already served 115 days at the OCDC.
He ordered Collier to undergo a mental health evaluation for drug and alcohol issues and to comply with all recommended treatment.
As part of Collier’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charges of trespassing and two counts of shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less, with enhancement.
Collier admitted to the May 9, 2020 incident of shoplifting a pack of ribs from IGA in Holly Hill.
* Jonathan Corederald Brown, 33, of 345 Elliott Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights and hit and run resulting in property damage.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to one year of probation.
As a result of Brown’s guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: operating a non-registered vehicle, third-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI, habitual traffic offender, first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
