Orangeburg man admits indecent exposure

An Orangeburg man admitted that he exposed himself to two different 17-year-olds.

Brandon Michael Fortney, 20, of 549 Limestone Road, pleaded guilty on Feb. 18 to two counts of indecent exposure.

Two days later, Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation.

Dickson ordered him to complete sex offender probation treatment and report the results to the court.

Fortney’s charges stem from two incidents in 2019: one on Feb. 18 and the other on July 18.

As part of Fortney’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two additional charges of indecent exposure.

In other guilty pleas:

• Delonte Clinez Wright, 25, of 490 Loring Mill Road, Sumter, pleaded guilty to presenting a false claim for insurance valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

A grand jury indicted him on the original charge of presenting a false claim for payment valued at $10,000 or more.

Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.