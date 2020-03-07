Orangeburg man admits indecent exposure

An Orangeburg man admitted that he exposed himself to two different 17-year-olds.
Brandon Michael Fortney, 20, of 549 Limestone Road, pleaded guilty on Feb. 18 to two counts of indecent exposure.
Two days later, Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation.
Dickson ordered him to complete sex offender probation treatment and report the results to the court.
Fortney’s charges stem from two incidents in 2019: one on Feb. 18 and the other on July 18.
As part of Fortney’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed two additional charges of indecent exposure.
In other guilty pleas:
• Delonte Clinez Wright, 25, of 490 Loring Mill Road, Sumter, pleaded guilty to presenting a false claim for insurance valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
A grand jury indicted him on the original charge of presenting a false claim for payment valued at $10,000 or more.
Dickson sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.
He also ordered Wright to pay $15,000 in restitution to USAA.
He stipulated that Wright’s probation fees may be reduced to $25 monthly as long as he’s compliant.
The case was filed by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
According the indictment, on March 26, 2018, Wright took part in intentionally wrecking a vehicle and then falsely represented the facts of the wreck to the insurance company, USAA.
You have free articles remaining.
The insurance company ended up paying out more than $10,000 as a result.
• Samantha Renee Logue, 20, of 230 Eaglewood Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to possession of a scheduled controlled substance, cocaine.
Dickson sentenced her to six months in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation. He gave Logue credit for having already served one day at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
He ordered her to comply with all treatment recommendations of probation, if any.
• Brandon Lee Black, 27, of 4620 Neeses Highway, Neeses, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation. He gave Black credit for having already served 71 days in jail. Dickson also stipulated that Black’s probation may end after he completes a batterer’s treatment program.
Black is not allowed to possess any firearm and ammunition for the next three years.
• Jamie Felder, 29, of 1274 Windsor St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light.
Dickson sentenced him to one year in prison and a $500 fine, suspended to one year of probation and a $100 fine. He gave Felder credit for having already served two days in jail.
• Jarbreia L. Davis, 25, of 137 East Butler St., Suite 2, Lexington, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less.
Dickson sentenced her to 30 days in jail, suspended to three years of probation. He ordered her to pay restitution.
A grand jury indicted her on the original charge of first-degree burglary.
• Ar’Quasha Er’Nez Pinckney, 19, of 1098 Sharper Drive, Cross, pleaded guilty to petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.
Dickson sentenced her to time served.
• Kimberly Marie Stiltz, 28, of 4815 Norway Road, Norway, pleaded guilty to giving false information and filing a false police report.
Dickson sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation. Prosecutors dismissed the charges of criminal conspiracy and obstruction of justice.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.