Orangeburg man accused of trying to rob store, giving up

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man is accused of trying to rob a convenience store just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Trevor Ahmir Taylor, 19, of Shillings Bridge Road, is facing a strong-arm robbery charge. He also has an outstanding charge of second-degree domestic violence from another jurisdiction.

A cashier reported that a male wearing a black hoodie and black jogging pants entered the Exxon station located at 3692 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg.

The male allegedly told the cashier to leave the cash register open and go to the bathroom because he was going to “rob the store,” the incident report states.

She said, “No” and closed the cash register drawer, the report said. She then said, “We are not going to do that.”

She claimed the male became upset and said, “Don’t worry, I got something for your little a - -,” and then left the store. The cashier told a male co-worker what happened.

The male re-entered the store wearing a mask, the report said. He allegedly “played it off by asking for a cigar, then said ‘Never mind’ and left.”