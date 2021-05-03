Orangeburg man accused of trying to rob store, giving up

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man is accused of trying to rob a convenience store just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Trevor Ahmir Taylor, 19, of Shillings Bridge Road, is facing a strong-arm robbery charge. He also has an outstanding charge of second-degree domestic violence from another jurisdiction.
A cashier reported that a male wearing a black hoodie and black jogging pants entered the Exxon station located at 3692 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg.
The male allegedly told the cashier to leave the cash register open and go to the bathroom because he was going to “rob the store,” the incident report states.
She said, “No” and closed the cash register drawer, the report said. She then said, “We are not going to do that.”
She claimed the male became upset and said, “Don’t worry, I got something for your little a - -,” and then left the store. The cashier told a male co-worker what happened.
The male re-entered the store wearing a mask, the report said. He allegedly “played it off by asking for a cigar, then said ‘Never mind’ and left.”
Moments later, an investigator made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Hardee’s parking lot. One of the occupants of the vehicle wore a T-shirt and had a tattoo matching those of the male who allegedly tried to rob the Exxon cashier, the report states.
Deputies reported finding a short-barreled .22-caliber rifle and a baggie containing 42 pills inside of the vehicle.
One of the other occupants of the vehicle told deputies he’d found the firearm earlier in the day and that the pills were prescribed by his doctor, the report said.
Deputies also allegedly found 3.3 grams of a green leafy substance in that person’s possession.
Deputies seized the firearm, pills and green leafy substance and didn’t charge that person with any crime.
If Taylor is convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.
In other reports:
• Someone stole catalytic converters from four vehicles parked at AT&T, located at 1675 Joe S. Jeffords Highway in Orangeburg, on Friday.
Someone cut a hole in a fence and stole catalytic converters from a 2014 Chevrolet Express van, a 2018 Chevrolet Express van and two 2021 Ford F-450 pickup trucks.
The value of the catalytic converters and damage is $8,000.
• Someone stole an unsecured 2020 Toyota Camry parked near Bojangles, at 110 Chestnut Street, around 5 a.m. Friday, according to an incident report.
The driver told deputies he’d left the vehicle unlocked while he went into the store. As he walked out of the store, he saw the vehicle leaving the parking lot and heading toward Columbia on S.C. Highway 33.
The vehicle was later recovered. It is valued at $35,000.
• Someone stole a 2004 white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck from Kelvin’s Auto, located at 880 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, on Friday just before 9 p.m.
Moments later, one of the workers found the vehicle sideways in a ditch on North Road.
The value of the truck is $5,000.
