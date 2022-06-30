Orangeburg man accused of trying to kill son-in-law

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 37-year-old Orangeburg man is facing one count of attempted murder after he allegedly shot at his son-in-law.

Casey Gene Hutto, of 790 Macedonia Road, was taken into custody on Thursday. The incident allegedly occurred on June 12 at a location on Neeses Highway in the Orangeburg area.

A warrant accuses Hutto of saying, “I got my gun, I’m going to shoot this mother f - - - - -” before pointing the weapon toward his son-in-law’s head and firing.

The bullet didn’t hit the son-in-law. After firing the gun, Hutto allegedly struck his son-in-law in the head with it.

The injured man’s 16-year-old brother-in-law then allegedly punched him in the face.

The injured man’s wife attempted to intervene, but her 16-year-old brother allegedly grabbed her by the neck with both hands and began choking her, the incident report states.

The report claims her brother also “body-slammed her to the ground” about 10 times. While the woman was on the ground, the teen allegedly “punched and kneed” her on the face multiple times.

She briefly lost consciousness and vomited blood, the report states.

Orangeburg County EMS transported her to the Regional Medical Center where medical staff reported that she suffered hemorrhaging in her subjacent frontal sinus and a mildly depressed fracture of the left front sinus bone.

Deputies spoke with Hutto and the teen at the scene. Both denied they’d assaulted anyone.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Richard Walker said the 16-year-old will be charged in the family court system. His pending charges include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and third-degree assault and battery.

If Hutto is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

