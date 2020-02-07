An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting his wife in the neck and hand and her sister in the hand.
Marion Kenneth Hampton, 53, of 102 Sonic Drive, is charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of attempted murder.
Hampton’s wife told deputies that she and her sister were lying in a bed at 1:30 a.m. Sunday when he came home intoxicated, stormed into the bedroom and began to argue, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Hampton demanded to know where she and her sister had been all day, his wife said. She said she’d been at home.
The incident report claims that Hampton became “extremely irate and began screaming and yelling.”
Hampton’s wife alleges that he pulled out a revolver and shot her in the neck.
When she put her arms up to defend herself, Hampton allegedly fired again with a bullet going through her left palm.
The woman’s sister screamed and tried to defend her, the report states.
Hampton allegedly fired again, grazing her on the left thumb.
Warrants allege, “Hampton leveled the pistol at her and repeatedly pulled the trigger attempting to shoot her again.”
Hampton left in a silver 2014 Chrysler 200, the report states.
Orangeburg County EMS transported both women to the Regional Medical Center.
The wife underwent surgery for the bullet wound to her neck.
Both women are expected to recover.
Hampton remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center after his arraignment on Friday.
A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.
If convicted of attempted murder, Hampton faces up to 30 years in prison.
Hampton has a criminal record in Orangeburg County that dates back to December 1988, when a judge sentenced him to time served for interference with the operation of a school bus.
Then in 1990, Hampton was convicted of public disorderly conduct and obtaining property under false pretenses.
In 1992, he received a trespassing conviction.
A year later, Hampton was convicted of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. A judge sentenced him to eight years in prison, suspended to five years of probation and 500 hours of public service employment.
In 1996, he was convicted of first-offense driving under suspension and driving with an open container of beer or wine.
A year later, his probation was revoked for a conviction of first-offense failure to stop for blue light.
In 2009, Hampton was convicted of driving under suspension.
In 2011, he was convicted of first-degree criminal domestic violence and a judge ordered him to complete a batterer’s treatment program.
Also that year, he was convicted of first-offense driving under the influence with a .08 blood alcohol concentration, second-offense driving under suspension, transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with seal broken and open container of beer or wine.
The next year, Hampton was convicted of criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. A circuit judge sentenced him to eight years in prison.
In 2017, Hampton was convicted of third-degree assault and battery.
The next year, his probation was revoked for a second-degree domestic violence conviction.
Hampton was on bond for a pending charge of first-degree domestic violence from April 10, 2019 at the time of the recent shooting incident.
