Orangeburg man accused of trying to kill four; suspect allegedly fled officers twice

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 20-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of trying to kill four people during one of several incidents over the past three months, according to warrants and incident reports.
Jesse James Nivens, of 194 Redd Road, is accused of fleeing deputies twice before they took him into custody in Calhoun County on Nov. 2.
He’s is facing the following charges: four counts of attempted murder, three counts each of grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, malicious injury to personal property damage valued at $2,000 or less and one count of trespassing.
He’s charged in the following incidents:
• A blue Chevrolet Silverado was stolen on Sept. 15 from a Scuffletown Road property in Orangeburg.
Warrants allege Nivens admitted stealing the $4,000 truck.
• Nivens is accused of driving over 10 planted pine trees and striking a private gate on Oct. 19 near the intersection of Fairview Road and Wolfton Road, just outside of Wolfton.
Warrants allege Nivens was attempting to flee from law enforcement at the time.
• He’s accused of stealing a Kawasaki KX250 motorcycle from a Macedonia Road property on Oct. 31.
A pickup truck driver, who was transporting three passengers, spotted a suspect on Pepsie Street and called a deputy, according to an incident report.
The driver followed the suspect at a distance and agreed to remain on the phone with the deputy until law enforcement officers arrived.
Nivens allegedly tried to strike the pickup several times with his Ford Focus. Warrants also allege he shot at the driver and passengers.
The driver and passengers in the truck fled the area.
A deputy wasn’t able to find any shell casings in the roadway where the shooting allegedly occurred, according to the incident report.
Warrants claim Nivens later confessed to stealing and painting the motorcycle in an attempt to conceal it.
The motorcycle is valued at $3,000.
• When deputies took Nivens into custody on Nov. 2 in Calhoun County, he was allegedly in possession of a 2005 white Chevrolet Suburban stolen from a Slab Landing Road property earlier in the day.
Warrants accuse Nivens of damaging the Suburban’s wiring harness and the in-vehicle safety and security system in an attempt to disable the GPS device.
Warrants also claim Nivens admitted to stealing the Suburban.
The Suburban is valued at $8,000 and the damage to it is estimated at $1,800.
Nivens remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a $138,248 bond.
If convicted, Nivens faces up to 30 years in prison.
