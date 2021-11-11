Orangeburg man accused of trying to kill four; suspect allegedly fled officers twice

A pickup truck driver, who was transporting three passengers, spotted a suspect on Pepsie Street and called a deputy, according to an incident report.

The driver followed the suspect at a distance and agreed to remain on the phone with the deputy until law enforcement officers arrived.

Nivens allegedly tried to strike the pickup several times with his Ford Focus. Warrants also allege he shot at the driver and passengers.

The driver and passengers in the truck fled the area.

A deputy wasn’t able to find any shell casings in the roadway where the shooting allegedly occurred, according to the incident report.

Warrants claim Nivens later confessed to stealing and painting the motorcycle in an attempt to conceal it.

The motorcycle is valued at $3,000.

• When deputies took Nivens into custody on Nov. 2 in Calhoun County, he was allegedly in possession of a 2005 white Chevrolet Suburban stolen from a Slab Landing Road property earlier in the day.

Warrants accuse Nivens of damaging the Suburban’s wiring harness and the in-vehicle safety and security system in an attempt to disable the GPS device.