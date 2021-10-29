Orangeburg man accused of trying to kill children’s mother

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 20-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of trying to kill the mother of his children while their 1-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter were nearby.

Keonte Rayquan Auther Shivers, of Waycross Street, is charged with attempted murder, malicious injury to real property, possession of gun during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into dwelling.

Shivers’ charges stem from a Sept. 30 shooting incident that occurred at 3 a.m. at the American Inn, located at 610 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The two children and their mother were staying in one of the rooms when a male friend stopped by to talk with her, according to an incident report.

The children’s father allegedly called, saying he was unhappy that the male friend was in the room and around the children.

The mother claimed Shivers then threw rocks at her room. She went to into the parking lot to speak with him.

Meanwhile, the male friend stood in the room’s doorway with the 1-year-old nearby, the report said.