Orangeburg man accused of trying to kill children’s mother

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A 20-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of trying to kill the mother of his children while their 1-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter were nearby.
Keonte Rayquan Auther Shivers, of Waycross Street, is charged with attempted murder, malicious injury to real property, possession of gun during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into dwelling.
Shivers’ charges stem from a Sept. 30 shooting incident that occurred at 3 a.m. at the American Inn, located at 610 John C. Calhoun Drive.
The two children and their mother were staying in one of the rooms when a male friend stopped by to talk with her, according to an incident report.
The children’s father allegedly called, saying he was unhappy that the male friend was in the room and around the children.
The mother claimed Shivers then threw rocks at her room. She went to into the parking lot to speak with him.
Meanwhile, the male friend stood in the room’s doorway with the 1-year-old nearby, the report said.
The children’s father allegedly fired a gun multiple times. No one was injured during the shooting incident.
Bullets struck the front windows of two rooms. One of the rooms was unoccupied.
Shivers was taken into custody at his home on Wednesday by an ODPS detective along with deputies from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and an S.C. Law Enforcement Division agent.
Shivers remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center without bond. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.
If convicted, Shivers faces up to 30 years in prison.
In an unrelated report, someone broke into Carolina Auto World, located at 685 John C. Calhoun Drive, early Wednesday morning.
The thief ransacked every room, shattered several interior office windows and stole a firearm and $450 in cash.
The incident was recorded on the business’s surveillance video.
The value of the stolen items is $850.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a .40-caliber Glock handgun out of an unlocked 2000 beige Hyundai Elantra parked on Representative Circle in Orangeburg on Thursday night.
The value of the gun is $400.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD