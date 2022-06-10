Orangeburg man accused of trying to kill 2 near Cameron; suspect recently acquitted of murder

A 28-year-old Orangeburg man was acquitted of a murder charge on Wednesday. On Thursday, he was back in custody and accused of trying to kill two people.

Kendalon Zarkee Curry, of 126 Michael Street, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, breach of peace aggravated in nature and criminal conspiracy.

Curry’s latest charges stem from a May 21 shooting incident near Cameron. He was wearing an ankle monitor as he awaited trial on the murder charge.

The shooting erupted around 5:45 a.m. as two vehicles left a club and were traveling toward Orangeburg on Cameron Road, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers.

Two people in a green Honda Accord were injured.

Investigators believe some occupants in a Dodge Ram truck opened fire on the Accord. Warrants allege that Curry was either a driver or passenger in the Ram.

According to warrants, investigators developed Curry as a suspect after his GPS ankle monitor allegedly placed him at the scene.

Curry and Jajuan Cooke, 28, of Parkside Drive, Orangeburg, were both charged with murder in the March 2, 2019 shooting death of 35-year-old Joseph Simms Jr. of Orangeburg.

On Wednesday, an Orangeburg County jury acquitted both men. Calhoun County authorities took Curry into custody the next day.

Curry appeared before Calhoun County Magistrate Jeffrey Bloom on Friday afternoon.

Bloom set his bond at $225,000, stipulating that if Curry pays bond, he’ll be required to wear a GPS ankle monitor and remain confined at his home.

As of Friday afternoon, Curry remained at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Summers said, “This is still a very active investigation and additional arrests are expected.”

At this time, investigators don’t know a motive in the Cameron shooting incident.

If convicted, Curry faces up to 30 years on each count of attempted murder.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545.

