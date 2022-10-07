Orangeburg man accused of trapping, beating woman

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A woman claims she was trapped in a home and beaten by a 24-year-old Orangeburg man.

Moshon Shakur Elliott, of 455 Banashee Circle, is facing two counts of second-degree domestic violence and one count of kidnapping. Deputies took Elliott into custody on Thursday.

The woman alleges Elliott beat her the first time on Aug. 26. She claims he punched her in the face and bruised her right eye.

The woman’s juvenile daughter was present during the incident, a warrant claims.

The same woman called 911 on Sept. 18, but hung up, an incident report states.

Deputies responded to Elliott’s home and heard a woman calling for help and saying, “Kick the door in,” according to an incident report.

Deputies forced entry into the home. They reported finding barricades of chairs at the front and back doors.

Elliott’s warrant claims that he held the woman down in a bedroom while law enforcement was knocking on the doors. The woman also claims Elliott struck her continuously with a rhinestone belt.

If Elliott is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A Broad Street woman called police at 10 p.m. Thursday after her son allegedly brought items to their home which didn’t belong to him, according to an incident report.

Her son, Jackie Terell Sutton, 33, is facing charges of first-degree burglary and first-offense possession of cocaine.

The items included a 75-inch Samsung television, a mini refrigerator and someone else’s medication.

The name on the medication bottle allegedly matched the name and address of a neighbor.

As officers interviewed Sutton, he allegedly had cocaine on his lap.

If convicted, Sutton faces up to life in prison.

In other reports:

• An Orangeburg woman allegedly tossed garbage out of trashcans at the Orangeburg Fine Arts Center, located at 649 Riverside Drive, at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday

The woman claimed she was upset about a ticket she got in the mail from animal control.

Officers told the woman that ODPS didn’t send the ticket. It was sent by Orangeburg County.

Officers asked the woman to pick up the trash, but she wouldn’t, the report states.

They detained her while two officers picked up the trash and then released her.

After she was released, another officer claimed she was tossing the trash again, so they charged her with littering and took her to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

• A Lakeside Drive woman says someone stole her 2013 light blue Chrysler 200 LX while she was in Columbia on Wednesday.

When the woman returned, her home was unlocked and her surveillance camera in the garage had been ripped from the wall.

The value of the car is $12,000.