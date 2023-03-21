A 31-year-old Orangeburg man is charged with trafficking opium and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Wade Jamal Brown, of Seminole Drive, was taken into custody after an officer spotted an expired tag on his Chevrolet Traverse at 11 a.m. Friday, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

The officer reported smelling marijuana after she stopped the vehicle, but Brown allegedly said that sometimes his wife smokes in the SUV.

The officer asked if Brown had any weapons, and he allegedly admitted to having a .40-caliber Glock 22 pistol and a prescription for oxycodone.

The officer claims she found the firearm under the passenger’s seat. It had a magazine containing 14 rounds of ammunition.

She also claims she found a brown Crown Royal bag containing a total of 73.4 grams of suspected oxycodone in pill bottles. One bottle didn’t have a label on it and another had a label, but the name was torn off.

Officers also claimed Brown was carrying $1,790 in cash.

The pills will be sent to the ODPS forensic lab for testing.

If Brown is convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison and a $2,000 fine. No part of his sentence may be suspended or probation served.