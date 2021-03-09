Orangeburg man accused of trafficking MDMA

A 25-year-old Orangeburg man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Monday night, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
Eckquan Luis Rice, of 845 Breezy Drive, is facing the charges of trafficking MDMA, unlawful carrying of a firearm, simple possession of marijuana and fourth-offense driving under suspension.
The incident unfolded at 9 p.m. as an officer was assisting another officer with a traffic stop in the median of John C. Calhoun Drive at Andrew Dibble Street.
The officer noticed a Nissan Altima without its headlights activated approaching from the rear, according to the report.
The officer reported that after he stopped the Altima, he noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Rice allegedly told officers that his driver’s license was suspended and that he’d smoked marijuana, but there wasn’t anything else like that in the vehicle.
Once officers told him they would search his vehicle, he told them the passenger had a bag of marijuana between her legs, the report said.
Rice stepped out of the vehicle. Officers claimed they then noticed a black and gray SCCY CPX-2 9mm handgun in the driver’s door pocket. An officer cleared the firearm of its two bullets.
Rice does not have a concealed weapons permit, the report said.
While frisking Rice, officers said they discovered a clear bag containing a rock-like substance in his left sock. Rice allegedly told officers that it was MDMA, also known as “Molly.”
The passenger admitted to having a digital scale in her pants, the report states. She removed it.
A further search of the vehicle allegedly turned up a one dollar bill in the center console that contained marijuana.
In total, officers allege that the weight of the marijuana seized from the vehicle was 13 grams and the weight of the MDMA was 10 grams, or 100 doses.
The passenger was not charged.
If convicted of first-offense trafficking in MDMA, Rice faces three to 10 years in prison and a fine of $20,000.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.