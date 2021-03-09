Orangeburg man accused of trafficking MDMA

A 25-year-old Orangeburg man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Monday night, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Eckquan Luis Rice, of 845 Breezy Drive, is facing the charges of trafficking MDMA, unlawful carrying of a firearm, simple possession of marijuana and fourth-offense driving under suspension.

The incident unfolded at 9 p.m. as an officer was assisting another officer with a traffic stop in the median of John C. Calhoun Drive at Andrew Dibble Street.

The officer noticed a Nissan Altima without its headlights activated approaching from the rear, according to the report.

The officer reported that after he stopped the Altima, he noticed the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Rice allegedly told officers that his driver’s license was suspended and that he’d smoked marijuana, but there wasn’t anything else like that in the vehicle.

Once officers told him they would search his vehicle, he told them the passenger had a bag of marijuana between her legs, the report said.