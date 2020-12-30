Orangeburg man accused of trafficking ecstasy

An Orangeburg man is facing a drug trafficking charge after he was allegedly caught with 142 doses of ecstasy, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Antonio Kareem Jacques, 39, of 517 Cedar Lane, is facing a charge of trafficking MDMA and citations for simple possession of marijuana, first-offense driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle, first-offense failure to surrender vehicle tag and possession of drug paraphernalia.

MDMA is commonly called “ecstasy” or “molly.”

Police stopped Jacques on Monday night after an officer noticed a red Ford F-150 traveling on John C. Calhoun Drive without shining any headlights, the report said.

A dispatcher confirmed that Jacques’s driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle tag was suspended for failure to maintain insurance.

The officer noted the truck smelled like marijuana, the report states.

When the officer asked Jacques about the odor, Jacques allegedly said, “There is a little bit in there” and “There is a little bit in my sock too,” the report states.

The officer located what he believed to be marijuana in Jacques’s sock and in a clear bag in the truck.