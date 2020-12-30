Orangeburg man accused of trafficking ecstasy

An Orangeburg man is facing a drug trafficking charge after he was allegedly caught with 142 doses of ecstasy, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
Antonio Kareem Jacques, 39, of 517 Cedar Lane, is facing a charge of trafficking MDMA and citations for simple possession of marijuana, first-offense driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle, first-offense failure to surrender vehicle tag and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MDMA is commonly called “ecstasy” or “molly.”
Police stopped Jacques on Monday night after an officer noticed a red Ford F-150 traveling on John C. Calhoun Drive without shining any headlights, the report said.
A dispatcher confirmed that Jacques’s driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle tag was suspended for failure to maintain insurance.
The officer noted the truck smelled like marijuana, the report states.
When the officer asked Jacques about the odor, Jacques allegedly said, “There is a little bit in there” and “There is a little bit in my sock too,” the report states.
The officer located what he believed to be marijuana in Jacques’s sock and in a clear bag in the truck.
The officer also allegedly found a “blunt pack” that contained a powdery substance in Jacques’s right change pocket.
Jacques allegedly admitted it was “molly.”
The officer reported finding a digital scale on the driver’s side seat and a black zip bag under the driver’s seat that contained 11.3 grams of a rock substance and 32 ecstasy pills.
When the officer asked him about those items, Jacques allegedly said, “It’s molly.”
Jacques pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in 2003.He was sentenced under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years.
He pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance in 2012. He was sentenced to 60 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center or a $200 fine.
If Jacques is convicted of trafficking MDMA, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of $20,000.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.