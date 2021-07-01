Orangeburg man accused of trafficking cocaine

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man is charged with first-offense trafficking cocaine more than 10 grams but less than 28 grams and hit-and-run involving property damage.
Jamie Alexander Douglas, 31, of 3444 Kennerly Road, was taken into custody on Saturday after someone reported a suspicious vehicle in a John C. Calhoun Drive parking lot.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the driver and Douglas.
When Douglas identified himself, officers discovered he had an outstanding warrant for hit-and-run involving property damage in Orangeburg.
As officers attempted to handcuff him, he allegedly ran across Magnolia Street and through two parking lots before he fell to the ground.
Officers reported money dropped from Douglas’ pocket during his arrest. They also claimed he tossed a plastic bag containing money and a red cloth.
Officers allege they recovered the following from Douglas’ person: a clear plastic baggie containing 13.2 grams of crack cocaine, a plastic bag containing $4,200 in cash, $372 cash from his pocket, a vaping pen and a gold Invicta watch.
If convicted, Douglas faces up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
In other reports:
• Ozie Amahd Thompson, 19, of 990 Spring Hill Lane, Orangeburg is charged with first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
He was taken into custody on Saturday after an officer spotted his Honda allegedly traveling 48 mph in a 35 mph zone on Broughton Street near Park Street.
The officer claimed Thompson’s vehicle smelled like marijuana and there was a large amount of cash in the side pocket of the driver’s side door panel.
During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found a glass jar containing 33.6 grams of marijuana under the passenger’s seat.
The search also allegedly turned up a bag containing a digital scale and various packs of gummies infused with THC, the primary psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Officers reported finding $2,692 in cash in the car, the report claims.
If convicted, Thompson faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a blue, Kobalt 50-gallon air compressor and a red Craftsman table saw from a trailer that was parked at a Joe S. Jeffords Highway worksite in Orangeburg. The theft was reported on Wednesday.
The value of the stolen items is $1,000.
In an unrelated theft, someone stole a yellow and green John Deere riding lawnmower from a Creek Mill Road property in North on Tuesday.
The lawnmower is valued at $5,000.
