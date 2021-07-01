Orangeburg man accused of trafficking cocaine

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man is charged with first-offense trafficking cocaine more than 10 grams but less than 28 grams and hit-and-run involving property damage.

Jamie Alexander Douglas, 31, of 3444 Kennerly Road, was taken into custody on Saturday after someone reported a suspicious vehicle in a John C. Calhoun Drive parking lot.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the driver and Douglas.

When Douglas identified himself, officers discovered he had an outstanding warrant for hit-and-run involving property damage in Orangeburg.

As officers attempted to handcuff him, he allegedly ran across Magnolia Street and through two parking lots before he fell to the ground.

Officers reported money dropped from Douglas’ pocket during his arrest. They also claimed he tossed a plastic bag containing money and a red cloth.

Officers allege they recovered the following from Douglas’ person: a clear plastic baggie containing 13.2 grams of crack cocaine, a plastic bag containing $4,200 in cash, $372 cash from his pocket, a vaping pen and a gold Invicta watch.