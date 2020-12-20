Orangeburg man accused of threatening woman with gun

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 22-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of threatening a woman with a gun on April 15.

Tyree Sayvon Tyler, of 111 Spruce Street, is facing the charge of criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He was taken into custody Thursday.

Police allege he has confessed.

According to an incident report, the woman invited Tyler to her home for a child’s birthday party.

While Tyler was there, he began to search through her belongings without her consent and located a phone which she hadn’t used in a year, according to the report.

The woman said Tyler became agitated and approached her in the kitchen while she was holding a child in her arms.

Tyler allegedly held a gun to his side, stood close to the woman and said if he couldn’t have her then no one would.

The woman feared for her life and the safety if the child, according to the warrant.

If convicted, Tyler faces up to 20 years in prison.

