Orangeburg man accused of threatening wife

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 41-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of arming himself with a knife and gun and threatening to harm his wife, according to a warrant.

Dwayne Anthony Bazemore, of Dantzler Street, is charged with one count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

The couple had been arguing most of Monday, July 4, according to an ODPS incident report.

The wife claims that while she was in the kitchen, Bazemore approached her with a dull knife.

She then retreated to her room and Bazemore pursued her, locking the door behind them, the report states.

Bazemore’s wife alleges that he threatened to “blow her brains out.”

Bazemore then allegedly let their son into the room, grabbed his wife’s gun from her purse and pointed it at her.

The child ran from the house yelling, “Don’t kill my mama!” and then called 911, according to the woman.

When officers arrived, Bazemore wouldn’t exit the home, prompting dispatchers to radio other officers about “an armed barricaded suspect” there, the report said.

Bazemore exited the home after several minutes and officers took him into custody without incident.

Bazemore had cuts on his arm and leg that required medical treatment. He claimed his wife cut him, the report states.

If convicted, Bazemore faces up to 20 years in prison.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

The following items were reported stolen from a Cordova Road yard on July 5: a Craftsman air compressor, a TroyBilt push lawnmower, an Echo weed trimmer and two Echo hedge trimmers.

The value of the stolen items is $1,100.