Orangeburg man accused of taking diamond bracelets

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man is facing the charge of strong-arm robbery after he allegedly stole two diamond bracelets from Kay Jewelers on North Road on Feb. 13.
Thomas Wesley Warren Jr., 45, of 1172 Pendarvis St., appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Derrick Dash on Monday.
Dash set his bond at $10,000 surety.
He also ordered Warren not to return to Kay Jewelers, appear in court and get the court’s permission to leave the state.
After the Feb. 13 theft, deputies began searching for the suspect.
“This individual portrayed himself as a customer after entering this jewelry store,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell in the days following the theft.
“He then snatched two diamond bracelets from an employee,” he said.
The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m.
A sales clerk said that she was holding a 5-karat white gold diamond bracelet in her hand when the man asked about the sale price, according to an incident report.
While she was holding the bracelet and looking up the price on an Apple iPad, the man snatched the bracelet from her hand and grabbed a 2-karat white gold diamond bracelet from the counter and then fled the store.
The value of the bracelets is $10,498.
The incident was captured on surveillance video.
- Deputies responded to a Breezy Drive home on Monday after receiving a call regarding shots fired at 8:04 p.m.
A woman told deputies she was inside of her home when she heard shots ring out, but she wasn’t harmed.
She told deputies she thought she heard fireworks initially, the report states.
She said she saw a mess in the living room and realized someone apparently shot into her home.
A deputy collected two bullet fragments from the floor of the living room and 17 .40-caliber shell casings from the roadway in front of the residence.
Deputies will patrol the area near the residence for the next several weeks.
- On Monday at 2:55 p.m., an employee of James Street business in Orangeburg called for law enforcement after someone stole his 2006 blue Dodge Ram 2500 and gooseneck trailer from the site.
Deputies reviewed video surveillance from Sunshine Salvage on Southland Road.
The video depicted a male wearing a hooded jacket or sweatshirt walking toward the James Street business around 12:39 a.m. Then at 12:55 a.m., the truck and trailer left the business.
The value of the truck and trailer is $7,700.
