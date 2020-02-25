Orangeburg man accused of taking diamond bracelets

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man is facing the charge of strong-arm robbery after he allegedly stole two diamond bracelets from Kay Jewelers on North Road on Feb. 13.

Thomas Wesley Warren Jr., 45, of 1172 Pendarvis St., appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Derrick Dash on Monday.

Dash set his bond at $10,000 surety.

He also ordered Warren not to return to Kay Jewelers, appear in court and get the court’s permission to leave the state.

After the Feb. 13 theft, deputies began searching for the suspect.

“This individual portrayed himself as a customer after entering this jewelry store,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell in the days following the theft.

“He then snatched two diamond bracelets from an employee,” he said.

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m.

A sales clerk said that she was holding a 5-karat white gold diamond bracelet in her hand when the man asked about the sale price, according to an incident report.