Orangeburg man accused of stealing truck rims

Inside of his truck was a Mossberg 77 pump-action shotgun, a Maverick 935 shotgun, a silver toolbox and $2,000 in cash tucked inside of a sun visor.

The value of the stolen items is $16,900.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A group of strangers robbed an Orangeburg man after claiming his friend had been in an accident, according to an ODPS incident report.

The man was working at a Columbia Road business on Wednesday afternoon when someone called about his friend. The caller later asked to meet the man in the parking lot.

The man grabbed his book bag and went outside. He saw two males and a female inside of a Pontiac G6.

One of the men told him to get into the rear driver’s side passenger seat.

The man asked if his friend was OK.

The driver said his friend was OK. Then he pulled out a revolver while one of the passengers demanded the man, “Give me all your money. I know you got it. Pull out your pockets. Give me your bag.”

One of the passengers then took his card booklet containing his ID, credit cards and business cards and asked if he had any liquor.