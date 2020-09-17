Orangeburg man accused of stealing truck rims

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man is accused of breaking into Four Holes Sales and Service at night on Aug. 6.
Harold Ernest Crosby Jr., 42, of 2181 Charleston Highway, is charged with one count each of violent second-degree burglary, malicious injury to real property, petit larceny and obtaining property under false pretenses valued at $2,000 or less.
He was taken into custody on Thursday.
He’s accused of stealing several aluminum truck rims valued at approximately $1,800. Warrants allege he sold them for $79.45.
Orangeburg County Magistrate Don West set his bond at $53,000 cash or surety.
Crosby pleaded guilty in 2014 to forgery and first-offense third-degree burglary.
If convicted of violent second-degree burglary, he faces up to 15 years in prison.
In an unrelated incident, someone stole a truck, cash and firearms from a Zion Church Road man on Wednesday.
The Orangeburg man told deputies that he left his truck’s engine running while he went inside of his home to change clothes.
He heard his dogs barking.
When he exited his home, he saw someone driving the truck away.
Inside of his truck was a Mossberg 77 pump-action shotgun, a Maverick 935 shotgun, a silver toolbox and $2,000 in cash tucked inside of a sun visor.
The value of the stolen items is $16,900.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
A group of strangers robbed an Orangeburg man after claiming his friend had been in an accident, according to an ODPS incident report.
The man was working at a Columbia Road business on Wednesday afternoon when someone called about his friend. The caller later asked to meet the man in the parking lot.
The man grabbed his book bag and went outside. He saw two males and a female inside of a Pontiac G6.
One of the men told him to get into the rear driver’s side passenger seat.
The man asked if his friend was OK.
The driver said his friend was OK. Then he pulled out a revolver while one of the passengers demanded the man, “Give me all your money. I know you got it. Pull out your pockets. Give me your bag.”
One of the passengers then took his card booklet containing his ID, credit cards and business cards and asked if he had any liquor.
The passenger also took the man’s phone and demanded his password at gunpoint. The passenger then sent themselves $60 from the man’s phone, the report states.
The man managed to open the car door and jumped out.
