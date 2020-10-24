Orangeburg man accused of stealing tractor-trailer, fleeing deputies

A stolen tractor and trailer rig worth more than $100,000 was recovered after a vehicle chase on Thursday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This was a combination of several factors that worked together to get this tractor-trailer back, including the pursuit of my deputies,” Ravenell said in a release.

Jordan Williams, 22, has been charged with two counts of grand larceny, failure to stop for a blue light, breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

Bond was set on the Orangeburg man at $18,115 during a hearing on Friday.

Deputies received a report around 1:20 p.m. Thursday of a tractor-trailer stolen from a residential area off North Road.

As deputies were responding to the victim’s residence, they received word that the tractor-trailer’s GPS system indicated the $140,000 big rig was in the Shillings Bridge Road area.

Deputies were able to catch up with the truck as it traveled west on Shillings Bridge Road. However, the driver sped up as indicated by heavy smoke coming from the exhaust stacks, according to the incident report.