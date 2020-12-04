Orangeburg man accused of stealing pennies, pulling gun

A 20-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of pulling a gun on a person in the Walmart parking lot and, in a separate incident, taking a roll of pennies by force.

Selik “Lil Man” Grequan Johnson of 819 Newman Street has been charged with strong-arm robbery.

Johnson’s accused of stealing a 50-cent roll of pennies from the top of a cash register at the En Market gas station, located at 2083 St. Matthews Road, on Nov. 29.

A store clerk claimed she was refilling the change dispenser when a person went to grab for the rolls of pennies, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The store clerk said she grabbed back. She alleged that after she pulled back, the person took one of the rolls of pennies.

In an unrelated incident, Johnson is facing the charge of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person for allegedly pulling a pistol on a man in the parking lot of Walmart on North Road on June 8.

A Neeses man claimed that he spotted a person opening the doors of vehicles.

The man confronted the person about entering vehicles without permission.

The two exchanged words, the incident report states.

At one point, the person allegedly pulled a pistol from his waistband and pointed it at Neeses man and his girlfriend.

