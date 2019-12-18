An Orangeburg man is accused of stealing a jailed man’s car and debit cards, among other crimes.
Christopher Antonio Adams, 32, of 1203 Luke Street, is charged with grand larceny valued over $2,000 but less than $10,000, financial transaction card theft, malicious injury to personal property and two counts of petit larceny.
Adams is accused of taking a 2001 green Buick Century valued at $3,500 last month and using the car owner’s debit cards, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warrants.
An incident report says the Buick’s owner parked it near the Orangeburg County Courthouse when he went to a scheduled court appearance on Oct. 23.
During the hearing, the S.C. Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole took the Buick’s owner into custody and transported him to a Columbia-area jail where he stayed until the night of Oct. 26.
The car was gone when he returned. The Buick’s owner called police.
He told officers he left a spare key under the driver’s seat.
On Nov. 22, the owner of Big D’s Laundromat, located at 1290 John C. Calhoun Drive, called law enforcement to report that someone appeared to have broken into the change trays on four washing machines.
He said it appeared $300 in quarters was stolen.
Then on Dec. 8, one of the washing machines was damaged.
Officers discovered a screwdriver sitting on one of the benches inside. They also found a two-foot lug wrench.
Adams appeared before Orangeburg Associate Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger on Wednesday morning.
She set his bonds on the charges of malicious injury to personal property and both petit larceny charges at $4,309.
Adams will appear again on Thursday morning for bond considerations on the other charges.
