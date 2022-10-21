Orangeburg man accused of stealing grandmother’s car

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 29-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of stealing his grandmother’s car.

Keenan Tyree Dibble’s grandmother reported her blue Chrysler 200 was missing from her garage on Oct. 5. She also reported that her home security cameras were damaged.

Police allege they encountered her vehicle, and her grandson, hours before the vehicle was reported stolen.

Officers stopped the car at 2:15 a.m. Oct. 5 on Glover Street. A dispatcher said the license plate on the Chrysler 200 actually belonged to a Chrysler PT Cruiser from the same address.

Officers detained the passenger on an outstanding warrant by the Charleston Police Department.

The driver allegedly told officers a false name and then took off at a high rate of speed, the report states.

Officers called off the chase.

Dibble, of Lakeside Street, is charged with grand larceny valued more than $10,000, malicious injury to personal property, giving false information to law enforcement, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued and third or subsequent driving under suspension. He was taken into custody Tuesday.