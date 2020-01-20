An Orangeburg man is accused of stealing a $75,000 concert grand piano from an Orangeburg home.
Austin Brannon Hicks, 33, of 412 Deerbrook Lane, is charged with second-degree burglary, grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more and conspiracy.
A municipal judge set his bond at $100,000 cash or surety.
Hicks is accused of conspiring with not-yet-named individuals to steal the piano and sell it to an Indiana piano company.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety investigators claim they have copies of messages between Hicks and a not-yet-named co-defendant communicating with the company about the sale of the piano.
A Broughton Street homeowner reported on Dec. 27 that the Steinway concert grand piano was stolen. She told the officer the vintage piano had to be built within the home because of its size.
An officer noted in his report that the home was “in severe disarray.”
The homeowner directed the officer to a jar of jelly and a garnish fork that she claimed someone moved and may contain DNA.
Also last week, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged Hicks and Detorian Sintell Laroe Dickerson, 29, of 275 Lady Ashley Drive, St. Matthews, with receiving stolen goods in unrelated incidents.
Hicks is also facing the charge second-degree burglary and Dickerson is facing the charge of possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.
A magistrate set Hicks’ bond at $80,000.
Hicks is facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
