Orangeburg man accused of stabbing acquaintance

The injured man told police that a “Black male asked him for some money and when he told him no, the male stabbed him,” the report states. He also alleged that he didn’t know what his attacker wore, but he saw the attacker walking toward Whitman Street.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured man to the Regional Medical Center.

In the meantime, officers said they noticed Thompson attempting to enter the gas station.

Thompson “had visible scratches on the front and back of his neck along with a large scratch near his ear,” the report states.

He told officers that “he fell before going on to state that he may have made someone else fall,” the report states.

Thompson didn’t give the officer a straight answer, but allegedly challenged the officer to “tussle” with him, the report said.

At the same time, another officer was continuing to speak with the injured man at the hospital.

The injured man continued to allege his attacker was a Black male “wearing dark clothing and a ball cap,” the report states.

The officer told the injured man that, based on previous encounters, he knew that Thompson was his friend.