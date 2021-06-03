Orangeburg man accused of stabbing acquaintance

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A 50-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of stabbing an acquaintance multiple times with a pocketknife at 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to police incident reports and warrants.
One of the injured man’s stab wounds “caused a laceration to the lung with fluid and blood build up on the lung,” warrants state.
Jackie Ray Thompson, of 1580 Middleton St., is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Officers responded to the Hot Spot gas station, located at 553 John C. Calhoun Drive, when the manager reported a bloody man entered the store and attempted to buy cigarettes.
The manager told the man to step outside while she called for help.
When officers arrived, they found the injured man standing near a post in the parking lot and smoking a cigarette.
He “had visible injuries and his shirt was soaked with blood that ran onto his pants,” the report states.
He had stab wounds to the right side of his chest and left arm.
The injured man said he felt dizzy, so an officer helped him sit on the ground while another officer applied pressure to the man’s chest wound.
The injured man told police that a “Black male asked him for some money and when he told him no, the male stabbed him,” the report states. He also alleged that he didn’t know what his attacker wore, but he saw the attacker walking toward Whitman Street.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured man to the Regional Medical Center.
In the meantime, officers said they noticed Thompson attempting to enter the gas station.
Thompson “had visible scratches on the front and back of his neck along with a large scratch near his ear,” the report states.
He told officers that “he fell before going on to state that he may have made someone else fall,” the report states.
Thompson didn’t give the officer a straight answer, but allegedly challenged the officer to “tussle” with him, the report said.
At the same time, another officer was continuing to speak with the injured man at the hospital.
The injured man continued to allege his attacker was a Black male “wearing dark clothing and a ball cap,” the report states.
The officer told the injured man that, based on previous encounters, he knew that Thompson was his friend.
The injured man denied that Thompson was at the scene and didn’t “really remember” what happened, the report says.
Officers reviewed footage on video surveillance cameras near the gas station.
The report alleges, “Mr. Thompson can be seen sitting beside” the injured man “with multiple beer cans nearby. Mr. Thompson then takes a pocketknife out of his back pocket and reaches across and stabs” the man.
An Orangeburg municipal judge denied bond for Thompson. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.
If convicted, Thompson faces up to 30 years in prison.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a 2007 silver Honda Accord from a Mike Drive property in Orangeburg early Monday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The owner said she left the keys inside of it, the report said.
The stolen Accord has red and black seat covers and tinted windows. Part of its undercarriage is hanging from it.
It is valued at $3,000.
In other reports:
• A 1994 gray Ford Ranger, with a gray camper shell mounted to the cargo box area, was stolen from a Neeses Highway property in Neeses. The theft was reported Tuesday.
The Ranger is valued at $4,000.
• Someone stole an orange, 42-inch Kubota zero-turn riding lawnmower from the backyard of a Cold Drive property on Tuesday.
The owner had chained the lawnmower to his back porch. Someone stole the chain too.
The value of the stolen chain and lawnmower is $3,200.
• Someone burglarized a Blanda Circle home in Orangeburg during nighttime hours on May 28 and stole the following items: a 50-inch Samsung television and four pairs of Air Jordan sneakers.
The value of the stolen items is $1,200.
• A black, 24-foot dual-axle Leonard car trailer, with a 12,000-pound winch attached, was stolen on May 28 from an Enderly Street property in Orangeburg. It is valued at $8,000.
• The following tools were stolen from a Horizon Street shed in Eutawville late last month: a Craftsman pressure washer, a Craftsman weed trimmer and a chainsaw.
The items are valued at $1,018.20.
