Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man is accused of smashing a van into his wife's vehicle, according to an ODPS incident report and arrest warrant.

Carvona L. Caldwell, 47, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

The incident occurred just after midnight March 10 as the woman and her cousin were driving her Mercury Grand Marquis in Orangeburg.

At the intersection of Green Street and Columbia Road, a red van slammed into the back of the Mercury, according to the incident report.

The woman swerved off the road and was struck again by the van, which pushed the Mercury onto Columbia Road, the report states.

The woman drove to the ODPS headquarters on Middleton Street.

The woman and her cousin's backs were sore after the crash, but declined immediate medical attention.

The couple have been together for 20 years and have three children in common, according to the report.

In a separate incident, Orangeburg Stockyards reported that it was a victim of counterfeiting.

The company wrote a check on March 1 for about $5,521 and mailed it to a New Zion, S.C. address.

The check was taken to the U.S. Mail drop box located on Stonewall Jackson Boulevard. It was deposited on March 7 at Valley Strong Credit Union in Bakersfield, California.

The name on the check had been changed, according to the report.

It was the second time Orangeburg Stockyards’ checks have been tampered with after dropping them off at the same mailbox. The other incident was reported to the county's sheriff office.