Orangeburg man accused of slapping his children

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man is accused of slapping his children on their heads and cursing in their faces earlier this year, according to warrants. The three children range in age between 11 and 17.

Warrants allege that when the man slapped the 11-year-old, the child fell to the floor. Warrants also say the incidents were recorded.

The man is facing three misdemeanor charges of cruelty to children. If convicted, he faces up to 30 days in jail and a $200 fine for each charge.

In an unrelated report, a Bayne Street woman accused her neighbor of throwing eggs on her home and property on Sunday night.

She claimed that one of the eggs landed on her daughter.

Officers spoke with the neighbor and a juvenile in the home. Both denied throwing eggs, the report states.

Officers observed eggs on the side of the woman’s home and on the ground beside it.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office