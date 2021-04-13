Orangeburg man accused of slapping his children

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man is accused of slapping his children on their heads and cursing in their faces earlier this year, according to warrants. The three children range in age between 11 and 17.
Warrants allege that when the man slapped the 11-year-old, the child fell to the floor. Warrants also say the incidents were recorded.
The man is facing three misdemeanor charges of cruelty to children. If convicted, he faces up to 30 days in jail and a $200 fine for each charge.
In an unrelated report, a Bayne Street woman accused her neighbor of throwing eggs on her home and property on Sunday night.
She claimed that one of the eggs landed on her daughter.
Officers spoke with the neighbor and a juvenile in the home. Both denied throwing eggs, the report states.
Officers observed eggs on the side of the woman’s home and on the ground beside it.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
Someone stole a 2013 brown Kia Optima from a Lombardi Court home in Orangeburg on Friday.
A woman told deputies she went outside to smoke a cigarette at 1 a.m. and left the vehicle unlocked with a spare key inside of it, according to a sheriff’s office report.
The vehicle is valued at $10,000. It belongs to the woman’s mother.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a 2019 black and green Kawasaki motorcycle from a Sinkler Avenue home in Eutawville on Thursday.
It is valued at $7,500.
• The following items were reported stolen from a Twin Lakes Road home in Neeses on Friday: a Troybilt lawnmower with a 50-inch mowing deck, two satellite dish receivers and two 32-inch Vizio televisions.
The value of the items is $2,800.
