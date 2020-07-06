Orangeburg man accused of shooting woman in back

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting a woman in the back while they were inside of a vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
Malik Tavon Sanders, 23, of 1191 Waring Street, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
According to an incident report, the injured woman told officers she was in a vehicle with others as they were trying to buy drugs.
She was a front-seat passenger and a man who looked like Sanders was in the back, she said.
The driver told officers that when they attempted to buy drugs on Green Street, he only had $5 and the woman began to look through her purse to find money, the report said.
He said that’s when he heard a gunshot and the woman began to cry out in pain.
Officers saw two bullet holes in her seat.
When officers interviewed Sanders, he allegedly admitted to firing his .40-caliber Smith and Wesson, which officers discovered in a purple book bag in the cargo area of the vehicle, the warrant alleges.
If convicted, Sanders faces up to 20 years in prison.
A municipal judge set his bond at $20,000 cash or surety, with a 10 percent payment option, according to ODPS Capt. Alfred Alexander.
In an unrelated incident, someone stole nine lottery ticket books valued at $2,700 on Friday from the HotSpot gas station at 553 John C. Calhoun Drive.
Investigators reviewed the store’s surveillance video and saw what appears to be a male entering the office room. He was wearing a gray tank top, black shorts and black slides.
Video shows the male near the filing cabinet area and then crawling on the floor before closing the door.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg woman reported that another woman grabbed $250 from under her shirt on Thursday afternoon.
The Orangeburg woman said she got a ride to Armstrong Terrace from the other woman and a man.
The Orangeburg woman alleges the other woman stole her money then fled the scene with the man in a tan Toyota Camry.
In a separate incident, a Litmon Road woman in Neeses called the sheriff’s office Friday to report a theft that took place on June 15.
She told deputies she realized her Hi Point CF380 pistol, a Kay Jewelers necklace, engagement ring and bank card were missing.
She didn’t report the theft earlier because she didn’t have paperwork about her firearm at the time, the incident report said.
The value of the stolen items is $1,551.
