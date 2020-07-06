Orangeburg man accused of shooting woman in back

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting a woman in the back while they were inside of a vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Malik Tavon Sanders, 23, of 1191 Waring Street, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

According to an incident report, the injured woman told officers she was in a vehicle with others as they were trying to buy drugs.

She was a front-seat passenger and a man who looked like Sanders was in the back, she said.

The driver told officers that when they attempted to buy drugs on Green Street, he only had $5 and the woman began to look through her purse to find money, the report said.

He said that’s when he heard a gunshot and the woman began to cry out in pain.

Officers saw two bullet holes in her seat.

When officers interviewed Sanders, he allegedly admitted to firing his .40-caliber Smith and Wesson, which officers discovered in a purple book bag in the cargo area of the vehicle, the warrant alleges.

If convicted, Sanders faces up to 20 years in prison.