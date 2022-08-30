Orangeburg man accused of shooting teen; 16-year-old shot, injured while riding bike

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting a 16-year-old male. The teen is recovering from a bullet wound to his hip.

Eric Lamont Cheeseboro Jr., 18, of 306 Dorchester Street, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting took place on Bleakley Street at 2:45 p.m. on July 11, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The teen told deputies that he and four of his friends were riding their bicycles on Bleakley Street toward Whaley Street when two males approached from a side street.

One of the males brandished a firearm, the teen said.

The teen heard gunshots and realized he was shot.

The teen’s friends carried him to a home on Bleakley Street to wait for law enforcement.

When deputies arrived, they found the teen with a towel wrapped on his legs.

The teen’s friends corroborated his story about what happened, according to the incident report.

Cheeseboro was taken into custody Monday. He is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a $90,000 bond set by Orangeburg County Magistrate James Rickenbacker.

If Cheeseboro is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

In other reports:

• Someone broke into the Dollar General, located at 6460 Savannah Highway in Neeses, on Tuesday morning and stole 110 cartons of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes.

An employee discovered the store’s front glass doors shattered and power off when she arrived just before 8 a.m.

A person attempted to pry open a side door, but was unsuccessful due to the door being chained from the inside following previous burglaries.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video of the incident.

The value of the stolen cigarettes is $9,350.

• A Mill Creek Lane man called deputies to his Orangeburg home on Monday after discovering that someone shot through the side of his home while he was sleeping during the night.

The bullet went through a double-paned window and into an interior kitchen wall.

The man initially thought his dog had knocked over something.

He believes the shooting may have been accidental.

The damage is estimated at $700.

The man was not physically injured.

• Someone stole a tow dolly from Green’s Auto Sales, located at 1054 Five Chop Road, in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Monday.

The dolly is valued at $5,800.

• Someone stole hand tools and a Lenovo Think Pad from a Southern Sales and Marketing Group warehouse located at 1000 Southern Patio Parkway in Orangeburg, according to an incident report.

The theft was reported on Monday.

Video surveillance shows a woman and man forcing entry into the warehouse at noon Saturday.

The value of the stolen items is $1,550.