Orangeburg man accused of shooting, killing person

An Orangeburg man is accused of killing a Hampton man on Sunday.

Richard Frazier Kyzer, 52, of 246 Green Street, Orangeburg, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

SLED warrants accuse Kyzer of shooting and killing Anthony Wiggins.

At 9:14 a.m. Sunday, someone reported a shooting at 112 Barry Street.

The Hampton Police Department responded to the scene. Hampton County EMS transported Wiggins to the Hampton Regional Medical Center, where he died from a gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators located Kyzer at the scene.

The warrant alleges, “Kyzer surrendered the weapon to law enforcement which he used during the altercation.”

SLED investigated the shooting death at the request of the Hampton Police Department.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.