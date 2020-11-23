Orangeburg man accused of shooting, killing Cope man; suspect allegedly shot into vehicle containing ex-girlfriend

A 51-year-old Orangeburg man is accused firing a weapon into vehicle on Saturday, killing a Cope man, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office alleges Derrick Mosley shot into a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and 24-year-old Trey Sentell Gadson of Saffron Road.
Gadson died of a gunshot to his head, according to an arrest warrant.
Mosley, of 1616 Baugh Street, has been charged with murder.
He is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A circuit judge may consider setting his bond at a later date.
According to an incident report, Mosley’s ex-girlfriend and Gadson stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in St. Matthews just after midnight Saturday.
The ex-girlfriend went inside to buy an energy drink and Gadson pumped gas into her vehicle.
They left the travel center, turned left onto Burke Road and headed toward Interstate 26.
As they were on Burke Road, the ex-girlfriend allegedly noticed Mosley standing next his red Mazda 6, which was parked on the shoulder.
As they passed by Mosley, he allegedly opened fire. The ex-girlfriend drove as fast as she could to get away from him, the incident report states.
When she looked over at Gadson, he was slumped over in his seat, the report states.
She called 911 and told a dispatcher she was driving on I-26 and that her ex-boyfriend, Mosley, shot and killed her friend in the passenger’s seat, the report said.
She told the dispatcher that her ex-boyfriend was following them.
Dispatch then advised the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office of the situation.
Lexington deputies caught up with the vehicle around mile marker 108 and she was able to safely pull to the shoulder of the interstate.
Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers had Mosley in custody.
According to an incident report, after a squad meeting earlier that morning, an officer overheard two other officers discussing Mosley as a wanted murder suspect out of Calhoun County.
The officer asked one of the two officers for a photo of Mosley and a description of his vehicle
Officers received a tip that Mosley had just left a Marshall Street location and was heading toward St. Matthews Road.
An officer spotted Mosley pulling into the parking lot of the First Citizens Bank on St. Matthews Road. Officers took him into custody without incident.
Mosley’s ex-girlfriend made several complaints against him to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers noted that the ex-girlfriend had a restraining order on Mosley.
She believed Mosley was watching her residence and followed her and Gadson to the Pilot station, she told deputies.
She also alleged that Mosley shot her vehicle once recently and that he threatened her life nearly daily, the report states.
She believes that she and Gadson were Mosley’s targets, she told deputies.
“At the time of his arrest, Mosley was in possession of an assault-style rifle and two handguns,” according to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office press release.
If convicted of murder, Mosley faces a maximum of life in prison.
