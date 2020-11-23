Orangeburg man accused of shooting, killing Cope man; suspect allegedly shot into vehicle containing ex-girlfriend

When she looked over at Gadson, he was slumped over in his seat, the report states.

She called 911 and told a dispatcher she was driving on I-26 and that her ex-boyfriend, Mosley, shot and killed her friend in the passenger’s seat, the report said.

She told the dispatcher that her ex-boyfriend was following them.

Dispatch then advised the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office of the situation.

Lexington deputies caught up with the vehicle around mile marker 108 and she was able to safely pull to the shoulder of the interstate.

Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers had Mosley in custody.

According to an incident report, after a squad meeting earlier that morning, an officer overheard two other officers discussing Mosley as a wanted murder suspect out of Calhoun County.

The officer asked one of the two officers for a photo of Mosley and a description of his vehicle

Officers received a tip that Mosley had just left a Marshall Street location and was heading toward St. Matthews Road.