Orangeburg man accused of shooting, killing another man
breaking

Orangeburg man accused of shooting, killing another man

An Orangeburg man is accused of killing another man with a rifle on Saturday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“I’ve said it countless times there is no justification for this,” Ravenell said in release. “This is just a senseless act with no concern for life.”

Robert Jamison III, 40, was formally charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime during a Tuesday hearing.

The Sullens Street man was taken into custody on Saturday after he allegedly admitted to firing a rifle at a 40-year-old Orangeburg man during a dispute, the release said.

The 40-year-old was transported to the Regional Medical Center, where he later died of his wounds.

Jamison’s next court appearance is scheduled for General Sessions on Dec. 13.

Robert Jamison III

Jamison

 SOURCE: OCSO
