Orangeburg man accused of shooting, killing another man

An Orangeburg man is accused of killing another man with a rifle on Saturday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“I’ve said it countless times there is no justification for this,” Ravenell said in release. “This is just a senseless act with no concern for life.”

Robert Jamison III, 40, was formally charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime during a Tuesday hearing.

The Sullens Street man was taken into custody on Saturday after he allegedly admitted to firing a rifle at a 40-year-old Orangeburg man during a dispute, the release said.

The 40-year-old was transported to the Regional Medical Center, where he later died of his wounds.

Jamison’s next court appearance is scheduled for General Sessions on Dec. 13.

