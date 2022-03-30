Orangeburg man accused of shooting into home

An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting into a Sheppard Lane home.

Mark Alexander Harper Jr. of 1172 Douglas Macarthur Street was charged Tuesday with three counts of attempted murder.

Harper allegedly shot into the Orangeburg home on March 22, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office arrest warrant and incident report.

The juvenile claimed Harper pointed a gun at him prior to the shooting, according to the warrant.

A bullet went through the window of the home just before 8 p.m., the incident report said.

The juvenile was in the home at the time, along with two adult women. They weren’t physically injured.

The homeowner said her home has been shot before.

Deputies collected two shell casings from the road in front of the home.

