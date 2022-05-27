Orangeburg man accused of shooting into home

Orangeburg

A 42-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting at a home and then threatening the resident’s son.

Donivan Jamil Gregg is facing the following charges: two counts of attempted murder and one count each of first-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony. He was taken into custody on Friday.

Warrants allege Gregg fired shots into a Maxcy Street home on May 8.

A woman and her 11-year-old granddaughter were inside. Neither of them were physically injured.

He’s also accused of driving to the HotSpot gas station, located at 553 John C. Calhoun Drive.

He allegedly approached a man at the store, displayed a handgun and said, “I just shot up your momma’s house and if you come outside I’ll kill you.”

The man retreated to the bathroom and called 911, the incident report states.

If convicted, Gregg faces up to 30 years in prison.

In an unrelated report, Avery Montel Ramsey, 29, of Edisto Avenue, has been charged with first-degree domestic violence.

A warrant accuses Ramsey of using his hands to strike a woman in her head and then pull her by her hair on Thursday.

Ramsey has multiple domestic violence convictions. Before he was taken into custody on the latest charge, he was out on bond awaiting trial on a 2021 first-degree domestic violence charge.

Ramsey also has a pending charge of violating probation.

If Ramsey is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A gunman stole a man’s SUV in Orangeburg at 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man was giving a friend a ride on Coleman Avenue when an unknown person approached his window, pointed a gun at his head and ordered him out of the 2013 black Ford Explorer, the report said.

The man complied and the person got in the SUV, fleeing the scene. The man’s phone and $13,000 in cash were in the SUV.

The man walked to a Chestnut Street restaurant where he asked someone with a phone to call 911.

The value of the cash, SUV and phone is $24,450.

