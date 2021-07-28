Orangeburg man accused of shooting into home; warrant: Incident followed rejection

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
An 18-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting into a home after someone “declined to have sexual relations” with him, according to a warrant.
Ashon Samuel Green, of 4379 Charleston Highway, is charged with discharging a firearm into dwelling. He was taken into custody Tuesday.
The resident of a Waring Street home reported communicating with Green over a dating app, according to an incident report.
Green visited the Waring Street home on May 1, the report claims. He and the resident got into a verbal altercation.
The resident reported forcing Green out of the home after declining to have sexual relations with him, the warrant alleges.
When Green left the home, the occupant allegedly heard gunshots.
Green faces up to 10 years in prison and a $1,000 fine, if convicted.
In other reports:
• Someone stole the catalytic converter from the 1999 Chevrolet 15-passenger van belonging to Memorial Church of the Nazarene, located at 596 Berry St.
The church’s pastor noticed someone had stolen the catalytic converter when he and his wife were in the process of taking some children on a trip to Carowinds this past Saturday.
The value of the catalytic converter is $1,000.
• Tommy Tomlinson Wannamaker, 43, of 160 Chicquita St., Cordova, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
He was allegedly driving a 2012 red Buick Enclave reported stolen out of Bamberg County.
Wannamaker allegedly told officers on Tuesday afternoon that he knew the vehicle had been stolen.
If convicted, Wannamaker faces up to five years in prison and a fine.
• Someone burglarized the City of Orangeburg-owned Zimmerman Center, located on Peasley Street.
An employee discovered the burglary on Monday morning.
The burglar tore the interior surveillance cameras from their locations and rummaged through the Boys and Girls Club office.
No other office in the building had been disturbed.
The damage is estimated at $5,000.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Rowesville man reported that another man stole two bushels of peanuts from his field on Buckstrand Lane just before 4 a.m. Monday, according to an incident report.
The owner of the peanut patch reported that the man pulled approximately 30 feet of planted peanuts and caused about $500 in damage.
The peanut farmer provided deputies with photographs of the person he claimed took the goober-laden vines.
A deputy went to the home of the person in the pictures.
The deputy allegedly found a small cart with the remains of peanut vines just outside of the residence near the door, however, he wasn’t able to reach the man the farmer accused of stealing from him.
In other reports:
• An employee of Sleep Inn hotel, located at 119 Sleep Inn Drive in Orangeburg, reported that someone stole his work truck on Monday morning.
The man reported he left the keys inside of the 2006 white Ford F-350 pickup due to maintenance issues, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The truck has multiple dents on its body, “Lynches River Contracting” decals on both sides and roadway stands in the bed.
The value of the truck is $5,000.
• Someone stole an unsecured 1998 burgundy GMC Sierra from a Firethorn Court property in Eutawville on Monday morning.
The truck owner told deputies she left the key in the truck and always does that overnight, the incident report said.
The S.C. Highway Patrol reported finding the truck wrecked in the Moncks Corner area.
The truck is valued at $1,500.
