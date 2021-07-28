Orangeburg man accused of shooting into home; warrant: Incident followed rejection

The owner of the peanut patch reported that the man pulled approximately 30 feet of planted peanuts and caused about $500 in damage.

The peanut farmer provided deputies with photographs of the person he claimed took the goober-laden vines.

A deputy went to the home of the person in the pictures.

The deputy allegedly found a small cart with the remains of peanut vines just outside of the residence near the door, however, he wasn’t able to reach the man the farmer accused of stealing from him.

In other reports:

• An employee of Sleep Inn hotel, located at 119 Sleep Inn Drive in Orangeburg, reported that someone stole his work truck on Monday morning.

The man reported he left the keys inside of the 2006 white Ford F-350 pickup due to maintenance issues, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The truck has multiple dents on its body, “Lynches River Contracting” decals on both sides and roadway stands in the bed.

The value of the truck is $5,000.

• Someone stole an unsecured 1998 burgundy GMC Sierra from a Firethorn Court property in Eutawville on Monday morning.