Orangeburg man accused of shooting into home, injuring woman

A 24-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting into home, injuring a woman.
Travon Leontrae Glover, of 4582 Daniel Street, has been charged with four counts of attempted murder.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office alleges he shot into a Rustic Street residence on June 1 when four people were inside.
A woman inside of the Orangeburg home suffered a gunshot wound to her upper left thigh, according to warrants.
A witness alleges Glover was the shooter, warrants state.
Det. Addison King is leading the investigation.
If convicted of attempted murder, Glover faces up to 30 years in prison.
Glover is currently awaiting extradition at the Douglas County Jail in Douglasville, Georgia.
On June 15, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office took Glover into custody on charges of speeding and driving with a suspended license.
Not only was he wanted by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, but the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon was seeking him for allegedly violating his probation.
Glover’s prior convictions include:
• He pleaded guilty in December 2015 to malicious injury to personal property, third-degree burglary and two counts of breaking into motor vehicles. His Orangeburg County indictment accused him of breaking into Bimbo Bakeries on July 11, 2015. Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed one year and to pay restitution.
• He pleaded guilty on June 3, 2016 to second-degree burglary in the city of Orangeburg. Dickson sentenced him to 10 years in prison, suspended to four years of probation.
• He pleaded guilty on Aug. 8, 2017 to breaking into a motor vehicle. Dickson sentenced him to six months in prison.
• He was convicted on Oct. 31, 2019 for driving under suspension in the Forest Acres area of Columbia.
