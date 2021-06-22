Orangeburg man accused of shooting into home, injuring woman

A 24-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting into home, injuring a woman.

Travon Leontrae Glover, of 4582 Daniel Street, has been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office alleges he shot into a Rustic Street residence on June 1 when four people were inside.

A woman inside of the Orangeburg home suffered a gunshot wound to her upper left thigh, according to warrants.

A witness alleges Glover was the shooter, warrants state.

Det. Addison King is leading the investigation.

If convicted of attempted murder, Glover faces up to 30 years in prison.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Glover is currently awaiting extradition at the Douglas County Jail in Douglasville, Georgia.

On June 15, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office took Glover into custody on charges of speeding and driving with a suspended license.

Not only was he wanted by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, but the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon was seeking him for allegedly violating his probation.

Glover’s prior convictions include: