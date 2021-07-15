Orangeburg man accused of shooting hotel

Orangeburg

Warrants accuse a 29-year-old Orangeburg man of getting into an argument with the owner of a motel before he allegedly fired a gun in the lobby on July 10.

On Wednesday, officers arrested Marion Andrew Aiken Jr. of 2088 Muriel St., charging him with one count each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Warrants accuse Aiken of using a handgun to open fire in the lobby of the Town Terrace Inn, located at 830 Five Chop Road, around 1:35 a.m.

Warrants allege the motel owner told Aiken to leave “for drinking on the property earlier that night.”

The motel’s surveillance cameras recorded the incident, according to warrants and the incident report.

The owners of the motel were sleeping in a bedroom located behind the lobby when they awoke to the sound of gunshots fired, the report states.

They were not injured.

Officers discovered seven bullets struck the windows and front door of the lobby/office area.