Orangeburg man accused of shooting hotel

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Warrants accuse a 29-year-old Orangeburg man of getting into an argument with the owner of a motel before he allegedly fired a gun in the lobby on July 10.
On Wednesday, officers arrested Marion Andrew Aiken Jr. of 2088 Muriel St., charging him with one count each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Warrants accuse Aiken of using a handgun to open fire in the lobby of the Town Terrace Inn, located at 830 Five Chop Road, around 1:35 a.m.
Warrants allege the motel owner told Aiken to leave “for drinking on the property earlier that night.”
The motel’s surveillance cameras recorded the incident, according to warrants and the incident report.
The owners of the motel were sleeping in a bedroom located behind the lobby when they awoke to the sound of gunshots fired, the report states.
They were not injured.
Officers discovered seven bullets struck the windows and front door of the lobby/office area.
Two of those bullets came through the walls of the bedroom, the incident report states.
Officers also noticed three additional bullet holes, one in the TV stand, one in the upper middle part of the wall and one in the door frame that leads into the kitchen and bedroom, the report states.
Most of the report had been heavily redacted.
Aiken’s criminal history includes pleading guilty in July 2011 to unlawful carrying of a pistol.
In January 2014, he pleaded guilty to petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.
In June 2015, he pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a pistol and first-offense possession of narcotics. Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
On April 21, of this year, Aiken pleaded guilty to public disorderly conduct in Bamberg County, stemming from a Jan. 23, 2021, incident.
As of Thursday afternoon, Aiken remained at the Orangeburg County Detention Center on a $205,000 bond.
If convicted of attempted murder, Aiken faces up to 30 years in prison.
In an unrelated report, someone stole a 66-inch Vizio television and a 55-inch Roku television from an apartment on Crossing Circle.
The theft was discovered and reported on Wednesday.
The televisions are valued at $1,500.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A 55-year-old man sustained multiple stab wounds during an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday evening at a Crown Inn motel room, located at 2805 Bamberg Road, Orangeburg.
The man’s girlfriend yelled for someone to call 911 after she discovered him there just before 7:30 p.m.
The report states, “The doorway and the room floor were covered with the victim’s blood.”
The girlfriend tried to stem the bleeding with a towel by placing it on the man’s arms.
Orangeburg County EMS transported the man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The man told deputies that he didn’t want to talk about the incident and doesn’t want them to investigate it.
A deputy wrote in the report that the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when he allegedly told law enforcement that someone cut him and stole $100 from him.
In unrelated reports:
- Someone burglarized a Red Bank Road home in Orangeburg on Wednesday and stole a Samsung cellphone, jewelry and a Sony Playstation 5. The value of the stolen items is $3,100.
- A bullet damaged an Aaron Street home in Orangeburg in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
No one was inside of the home at the time gunfire erupted.
