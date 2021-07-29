Orangeburg man accused of shooting at woman

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A 24-year-old Orangeburg man is facing charges of attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a stolen pistol after he allegedly fired a shot at a woman on Monday evening at an Orangeburg apartment complex.
Deputies took Ni’Quan Jaquel Singletary of 378 Maxcy St. into custody the following afternoon.
According to an incident report, a woman called deputies to the 100 block of Presidential Drive at the Roosevelt Gardens Apartments after she and Singletary allegedly had an argument and he took her keys.
She accused Singletary of presenting a firearm, so she left the apartment and went to a friend’s apartment.
She claimed Singletary went to her friend’s apartment, knocked on the door and then said to her friend, “I oughta blow all y’all up,” the incident report states.
She told deputies that a short while later, Singletary allegedly told her to come outside to get her keys, the report states.
She accused Singletary of shooting the firearm at her when she walked outside, the report states.
Singletary remains housed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.
In an unrelated report, someone reported on Wednesday that someone stole a window air conditioner and television from a Cattle Creek Road home in Rowesville.
The items are valued at $800.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Someone stole the following items out of a Doyle Street shed: a green push lawnmower, a red electric blower, two weed cutters, bags of clothing, a 40-inch Samsung television and a white chest freezer.
The theft was discovered and reported on Wednesday. The value of the items is $1,660.
