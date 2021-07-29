Orangeburg man accused of shooting at woman

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 24-year-old Orangeburg man is facing charges of attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a stolen pistol after he allegedly fired a shot at a woman on Monday evening at an Orangeburg apartment complex.

Deputies took Ni’Quan Jaquel Singletary of 378 Maxcy St. into custody the following afternoon.

According to an incident report, a woman called deputies to the 100 block of Presidential Drive at the Roosevelt Gardens Apartments after she and Singletary allegedly had an argument and he took her keys.

She accused Singletary of presenting a firearm, so she left the apartment and went to a friend’s apartment.

She claimed Singletary went to her friend’s apartment, knocked on the door and then said to her friend, “I oughta blow all y’all up,” the incident report states.

She told deputies that a short while later, Singletary allegedly told her to come outside to get her keys, the report states.

She accused Singletary of shooting the firearm at her when she walked outside, the report states.