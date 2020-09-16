Orangeburg man accused of shooting at vehicle

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting at a vehicle.

Joseph Thomas Randolph is charged with aggravated breach of peace and being a convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Warrants accuse the 37-year-old Lake Edisto Road man of having “reckless disregard for the public” when he allegedly “fired multiple shots at an unknown vehicle” on Tuesday on Lancaster Street in Orangeburg.

A concerned citizen alerted the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office of Randolph’s location.

Deputies took Randolph into custody.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety assisted the sheriff’s office in locating shell casings at the scene.

Randolph was also being sought by the S.C. Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole.

