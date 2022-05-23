Orangeburg man accused of shooting at vehicle

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 32-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting at someone else’s vehicle on Sunday night.

Assaunte Chargor Gilyard is charged with discharging a firearm at a moving vehicle.

The incident took place near the intersection of Orange Street and Elliott Street at 8:50 p.m., according to an incident report.

An employee of a nearby motel called law enforcement after hearing gunshots and seeing an older-model Chevrolet truck with red and silver rims.

Officers located a vehicle matching that description and initiated a traffic stop.

They claim Gilyard, the driver, told them that he had a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun under the seat.

He also allegedly told officers that he and someone else had been “chasing each other throughout the city” in their vehicles, the report states.

Officers took Gilyard into custody.

If Gilyard is convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

In other reports:

• A woman reported that someone shot into her Whitman Street home around 9:10 p.m. Sunday. She wasn’t physically injured.

She told officers she heard gunshots and realized a bullet struck her living room window.

Officers found a bullet caught in a curtain.

• Someone stole two catalytic converters from a 2006 gray Dodge Durango parked in a Shuler Street yard on Monday.

The catalytic converters are valued at $1,000.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.