Orangeburg man accused of shooting at boys; report: suspect claims he was protecting home

A 42-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting at two boys – ages 9 and 11 – riding bicycles.

Phillip J. Coulter, of 116 Gizmo Road, is facing two counts each of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Coulter claims he was protecting his property, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. Thursday as Coulter returned home from dinner with his family.

Coulter said he saw two people on his front porch and one at the rear of the home. He believed they were attempting to break into his home, the report said.

As Coulter pulled up to his home, the three individuals fled on bicycles.

He allegedly told deputies he got in his truck and chased them down Jamison Avenue to Ashley Street, where the bicyclists split in opposite directions, the report states.

Coulter also allegedly told deputies he stopped his truck and stood between the door and body and fired his pistol.

“He stated he shot both ways down Ashley Street at all of the individuals he observed fleeing his residence but was unsure if he had hit anyone before returning home” and calling deputies, the report claims.

He told deputies multiple times that he was “only protecting his property.”

He told deputies where to find the .45ACP-caliber Armscor 1911 model pistol that he claimed he used. Deputies retrieved it from a dresser drawer where Coulter said he put it after reloading it.

The report states that the chamber of the pistol was empty and the 8-round magazine was loaded with seven rounds of Federal .45-caliber automatic full-metal jacket ammunition.

Deputies didn’t see any indication that someone tried to force their way into Coulter’s front door, the report said.

Coulter appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Valerie Lawrence on Friday afternoon.

She set his bond at $90,000. As of late Friday, he’d not yet posted bond.

If convicted, Coulter faces up to 30 years in prison.

