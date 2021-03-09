Orangeburg man accused of sex crime with minor

A 30-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a teen against her will, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warrants.

Frederick Quentin James, of Jensen Court, is facing two counts each of both second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor who is at least 14 years of age but less than 16 and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor who is at least 14 years of age but less than 16.

The alleged incidents occurred on Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, warrants say.

According to an incident report, a concerned citizen contacted police on Feb. 23 alleging that the teen and James had engaged in sexual intercourse.

Officers spoke with the teen and asked her if she and James had engaged in intercourse.

The report alleges that the teen said, “it wasn’t her responsibility to say yes or no and isn’t comfortable yet to disclose that information and she said, ‘No.’”

The report goes on to say that the teen wasn’t being very cooperative and gave little information.

When officers asked James if he’d engaged in sexual intercourse with the teen, he denied it and allegedly told officers that he’s not around the teen by himself.